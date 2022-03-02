Previous
Basics in place by joysabin
Photo 2010

Basics in place

This sorta sums things up lately. The basics are in place (the tree and trail) with the finer bits of everything else (the background) just a tad out of focus but doable and workable.

For the weekly 52 challenge week 5 'Sepia'. Just a few more to catch up on....
2nd March 2022

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
