Previous
Next
The first by joysabin
Photo 2045

The first

Benton Hall or now known as Community Hall was the 1st building constructed on OSU campus. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Community_Hall_(Oregon_State_University) This is the north entrance.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Neat processing
April 7th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
I love the older building on college campuses.
April 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful processing. I love the colors.
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise