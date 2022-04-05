Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2044
Blue Emu
A weeping juniper ( Juniperus scopulorum )on campus behind Weatherford residence hall. Infrared and its post processes allow very creative options of 'reality'
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2410
photos
162
followers
174
following
560% complete
View this month »
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
3rd April 2022 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30shots-2022
,
ir faux color
,
weeping juniper
LManning (Laura)
ace
This looks like something out of a Dr. Seuss book! Awesome effect.
April 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close