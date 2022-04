Old fashioned but still very cool

A standard mode of transportation on campus. This beauty has the OSU traditional seat protection - a plastic bag. When I was a student, I would use a large plastic bag to keep the seat dry when it was parked and then fold it up and place it (the bag) in my rack since My bike didn't have fenders. This prevented a wet tush and a mud streak up my back.



I would have loved to have such a stylish bike but mine still worked just fine.