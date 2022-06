This is a fishy re-shoot of a shot that I posted in April ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2022-04-02 ). I am learning more about the physics of working with an extreme wide angle lens.I decided to shoot this 30 days wild month with a fisheye. I admit to wondering what I committed myself to but, I need to be patient with me and my lens. This path of learning more about this lens is going to be good for me, I'm sure.