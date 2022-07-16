Sign up
Photo 2146
Storm only a threat
The clouds just look ugly, no rain
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2512
photos
156
followers
169
following
587% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th July 2022 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
moody
,
lensbaby
,
queen annes lace
Mags
ace
Nicely done! The wildflower looks like it is anxious for a little rain.
July 17th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
It does look threatening and the light seems to have that strange sort of flat feeling that it often gets before a storm.
July 17th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The sky can be such a teaser- but perhaps no rain is better for photography! Good shot.
July 17th, 2022
