Previous
Next
Abstract One by joysabin
Photo 2162

Abstract One

I don’t remember taking this but I do like it so, abstract is where I will go.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It reminds me of photo sensitive paper with something partially covering it.
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise