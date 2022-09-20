Previous
Muse is beginning to talk by joysabin
Photo 2212

Muse is beginning to talk

I noticed that the spiders in my backyard are very prodigious and fast working. This is a web on my rosemary plant which wasn't there yesterday.
20th September 2022

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags
Oh! This is talking to me. =)
September 21st, 2022  
Joanne Diochon
Love the POV. Took me a minute to get my head around it but once I did it works so well.
September 21st, 2022  
