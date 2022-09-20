Sign up
Photo 2212
Muse is beginning to talk
I noticed that the spiders in my backyard are very prodigious and fast working. This is a web on my rosemary plant which wasn't there yesterday.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
2
1
Mags
ace
Oh! This is talking to me. =)
September 21st, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the POV. Took me a minute to get my head around it but once I did it works so well.
September 21st, 2022
