Photo 2227
Fiechter House
This is considered to be the oldest home in Benton County, built by John and Cynthia Fiechter in 1855. It is surrounded by the William Finley Wildlife Refuge so it is well protected and watched over.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2593
photos
148
followers
161
following
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th October 2022 10:09am
Tags
leaves
,
picket fence
,
william finley refuge "the fiechter house
LManning (Laura)
ace
A sweet little house. I like the nostalgic feel of the processing.
October 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
A lovely old home place! Beautiful shot and processing.
October 6th, 2022
