Previous
Next
Fiechter House by joysabin
Photo 2227

Fiechter House

This is considered to be the oldest home in Benton County, built by John and Cynthia Fiechter in 1855. It is surrounded by the William Finley Wildlife Refuge so it is well protected and watched over.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A sweet little house. I like the nostalgic feel of the processing.
October 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
A lovely old home place! Beautiful shot and processing.
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise