Photo 2238
For Mek
This is for
@mastermek
. He often posts images of cars and I hope he sees the humor in this. Taken in a restaurant parking lot in Wenatchee Washington
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
sabb
,
license plate fun
