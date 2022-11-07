Sign up
Photo 2260
fire and rain
On my way back home after a slog (aka rain soaked walk) with my pup I spotted this. There was a prescribed burn happening while it was pouring. So, of course I thought of James Taylor (
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbD7lfrsY2s
)
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
fire
rain
Chris Cook
ace
The smoke looks great in that photo
November 8th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous layering here...looks like mist but smoke is much more ominous
November 8th, 2022
