Previous
Next
fire and rain by joysabin
Photo 2260

fire and rain

On my way back home after a slog (aka rain soaked walk) with my pup I spotted this. There was a prescribed burn happening while it was pouring. So, of course I thought of James Taylor ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbD7lfrsY2s )
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
The smoke looks great in that photo
November 8th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Gorgeous layering here...looks like mist but smoke is much more ominous
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise