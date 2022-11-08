Sign up
Photo 2261
The three
Spent much too long with this idea and still not happy with things.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2627
photos
148
followers
161
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
8th November 2022 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
key
,
low
,
gazing balls
Shutterbug
ace
It’s very intriguing. It has interesting lights and reflections. I like it for abstract.
November 9th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Somehow, I picture the three witches from Macbeth lurking somewhere in the shadows.
November 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
