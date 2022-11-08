Previous
Next
The three by joysabin
Photo 2261

The three

Spent much too long with this idea and still not happy with things.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It’s very intriguing. It has interesting lights and reflections. I like it for abstract.
November 9th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Somehow, I picture the three witches from Macbeth lurking somewhere in the shadows.
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise