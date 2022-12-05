Sign up
Photo 2288
look back no 2
This is from my trip to Chicago in 2012. I walked under Cloud Gate (affectionately known as 'the bean') and looked up. There is a selfie of me at the bottom.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2654
photos
148
followers
161
following
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Views
2
365
DSC-H50
30th September 2012 11:00am
selfie
,
the bean
,
cloud gate
,
b&w'abstract
