Previous
Next
look back no 2 by joysabin
Photo 2288

look back no 2

This is from my trip to Chicago in 2012. I walked under Cloud Gate (affectionately known as 'the bean') and looked up. There is a selfie of me at the bottom.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise