Photo 2371
Long Shadows of Winter
The snow has stopped, though we didn't get too much at all. It is now the wind and cold that keeps me inside.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
3
1
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2737
photos
153
followers
162
following
View this month »
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd February 2023 4:11pm
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
shadows
,
landscape
,
for2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
It's so hard to see these long shadows at 3:00 in the afternoon! Nice shapes in this.
February 24th, 2023
Mags
Lovely shadows and light.
February 24th, 2023
haskar
Beautiful fresh snow. Great light and textures.
February 24th, 2023
