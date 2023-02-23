Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2370
A touch of winter
The snow from this morning is already almost gone. I was so glad that it wasn't too cold out when I was tramping around my yard with my IR camera
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2736
photos
153
followers
162
following
649% complete
View this month »
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
23rd February 2023 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
trees
,
clouds
,
lensbaby
,
infrared
,
for2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 23rd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great framing on this, I like the motion and it sure looks cold. IR looks very interesting to experiment with.
February 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close