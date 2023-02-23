Previous
A touch of winter by joysabin
A touch of winter

The snow from this morning is already almost gone. I was so glad that it wasn't too cold out when I was tramping around my yard with my IR camera
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

ace
joysabin
Year 7
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 23rd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great framing on this, I like the motion and it sure looks cold. IR looks very interesting to experiment with.
February 23rd, 2023  
