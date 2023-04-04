Previous
Drops on my Hike by joysabin
Photo 2410

Drops on my Hike

The rain mostly held off while I went walking with my pup, Riley. The mud on the other hand was a bit of a challenge.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Walks @ 7

