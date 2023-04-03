Previous
Next
Walking by joysabin
Photo 2409

Walking

When I left the house it was raining and I was hoping to capture the glistening sidewalk but, across town, the rain was not happening. I chose to settle for a shadow of the walker.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely, lovely night scene!
April 4th, 2023  
Milanie ace
And the perfect umbrella for the scene.
April 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful night pic
April 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
April 4th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
And a very attention grabbing umbrella!
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise