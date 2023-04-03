Sign up
Photo 2409
Walking
When I left the house it was raining and I was hoping to capture the glistening sidewalk but, across town, the rain was not happening. I chose to settle for a shadow of the walker.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
5
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2775
photos
150
followers
160
following
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st April 2023 7:50pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
ace
Lovely, lovely night scene!
April 4th, 2023
Milanie
ace
And the perfect umbrella for the scene.
April 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful night pic
April 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
April 4th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
And a very attention grabbing umbrella!
April 4th, 2023
