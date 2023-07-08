Sign up
Previous
Photo 2505
Fellow brave soul
Pup taking his guy for a walk at Neskowin beach
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2871
photos
148
followers
159
following
686% complete
View this month »
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th July 2023 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
great dane
,
mist
,
oregon coast
,
neskowin
,
proposal rock
KV
ace
Looks like he is taking a photo of his dog… love the mist.
July 8th, 2023
