Photo 2514
Summer Trees in Motion
An extreme amount of faffing happened here.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2880
photos
148
followers
159
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th July 2023 9:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
etsooi
,
motion blur"b&w
Granagringa
ace
Beautiful "faffing"...nice base image to start with.
July 18th, 2023
