The sun finally broke through by joysabin
The sun finally broke through

Playing around with in-camera settings. This was high contrast monotone. The sun did break through but then got shy and retreated behind the fog and clouds
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Shutterbug ace
I like how you caught the sun as a reflection. B&W is a great choice for this shot.
October 15th, 2023  
