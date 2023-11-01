Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2621
Focus is on the way
Going to follow the of
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and
@northy
and use a phone all month with November words as my guide. (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48572/*#november-words-list#*
)
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2987
photos
144
followers
157
following
718% complete
View this month »
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st November 2023 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caffeine
,
kettle
,
selfie
,
brushstroke app
,
nov23words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close