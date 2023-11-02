Previous
Fancy Stepping by joysabin
Fancy Stepping

Day 2 of shooting November words with my phone. I don't own anything so fancy and would more than likely fall flat on my face if I did :-)
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Oh there was a time when I would've worn beautiful shoes like these. Alas, no more. Great shot!
November 3rd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much. I stopped in at the Thrift Shop where I volunteer since my days of owning let alone wearing nose-bleeders are most definitely over and done.
November 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great shoes! I used to wear high heels at work but since I retired I wear mainly sneakers and boots :-)
November 3rd, 2023  
