Photo 2622
Fancy Stepping
Day 2 of shooting November words with my phone. I don't own anything so fancy and would more than likely fall flat on my face if I did :-)
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
3
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
shoes
,
high heels
,
nov23words
Mags
ace
Oh there was a time when I would've worn beautiful shoes like these. Alas, no more. Great shot!
November 3rd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much. I stopped in at the Thrift Shop where I volunteer since my days of owning let alone wearing nose-bleeders are most definitely over and done.
November 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shoes! I used to wear high heels at work but since I retired I wear mainly sneakers and boots :-)
November 3rd, 2023
