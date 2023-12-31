Previous
Shadows stretching by joysabin
Shadows stretching

Taken just looking the other way from yesterday's capture. I think that the city might want to think about resurfacing our roads a bit.

May all of 365 Project.org, a most supportive and creative photographic community, have a FABULOUS New Years.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Rob Z
What a super images - the teasing with the shadows, the little glimpse and then your eye sees them!! Thanks for your kind wishes. And I hope 2024 holds great things for you and yours. Cheers Rob
December 31st, 2023  
Walks @ 7
@robz Truly grateful for your kind comment. I hope that 24 is a good one for you as well.
December 31st, 2023  
haskar
Great composition and reflections. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023  
