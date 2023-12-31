Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2681
Shadows stretching
Taken just looking the other way from yesterday's capture. I think that the city might want to think about resurfacing our roads a bit.
May all of 365 Project.org, a most supportive and creative photographic community, have a FABULOUS New Years.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3047
photos
141
followers
151
following
734% complete
View this month »
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
sun
,
shadows
,
happy new year
Rob Z
ace
What a super images - the teasing with the shadows, the little glimpse and then your eye sees them!! Thanks for your kind wishes. And I hope 2024 holds great things for you and yours. Cheers Rob
December 31st, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@robz
Truly grateful for your kind comment. I hope that 24 is a good one for you as well.
December 31st, 2023
haskar
ace
Great composition and reflections. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close