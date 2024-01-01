Sign up
Previous
Photo 2682
Behind the falls
This is South Falls at Silver Falls State Park. The drop is 177 ft and there is a path which goes behind the falls.
Happy New Year all!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
waterfalls
south falls
silver falls state park
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
January 2nd, 2024
