Previous
Behind the falls by joysabin
Photo 2682

Behind the falls

This is South Falls at Silver Falls State Park. The drop is 177 ft and there is a path which goes behind the falls.

Happy New Year all!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise