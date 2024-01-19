Previous
Library Art by joysabin
Library Art

Noticed these at the library today. I was really taken with the gentle shadows that the various lights were creating. I also liked the minimalism of the work. I thought that they might fit for the delicate prompt.
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such neat shadows.
January 20th, 2024  
