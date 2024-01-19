Sign up
Previous
Photo 2700
Library Art
Noticed these at the library today. I was really taken with the gentle shadows that the various lights were creating. I also liked the minimalism of the work. I thought that they might fit for the delicate prompt.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
dog
bull
fox
52wc-2024-w3
wire sculptures
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, such neat shadows.
January 20th, 2024
