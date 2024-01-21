Previous
Apple by joysabin
I re-shot some of what I deleted yesterday. I think that my apple shots (2nd go around) actually came out better.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
It's a beaut and your toning is perfect.
January 21st, 2024  
Catherine
I agree with Mags, beautiful toning
January 21st, 2024  
