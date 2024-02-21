Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
Temporary Pond
The recent rains have created all sorts of new ponds but lots of puddles as well.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Views
11
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
negative space
,
jackson fraizer wetlands
,
for2024
,
bw-87
