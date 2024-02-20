Sign up
Previous
Photo 2732
Negative Space Edits
Thought that I under exposed this but with the plastic wrap effect(filter) in Photoshop things worked out okay
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
5
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3098
photos
143
followers
160
following
748% complete
View this month »
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
19th February 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negative
,
space
,
vase
,
for2024
,
flowers-past their prime
Catherine
Love this! Would have no idea how to achieve it. Fav
February 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great job!
February 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
You've ended up with such an interesting image
February 20th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@robz
@marlboromaam
@megpicatilly
Thank you so very much, truly grateful
February 20th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@megpicatilly
I have an oldie moldie version of Photoshop, CS5 cir 2011. The filters tab, has a section 'artistic' then various filters or looks - plastic wrap is one of these presets. Playing around in PS sometimes really saves things for me.
February 20th, 2024
