Previous
Negative Space Edits by joysabin
Photo 2732

Negative Space Edits

Thought that I under exposed this but with the plastic wrap effect(filter) in Photoshop things worked out okay
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Catherine
Love this! Would have no idea how to achieve it. Fav
February 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great job!
February 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
You've ended up with such an interesting image
February 20th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@robz @marlboromaam @megpicatilly Thank you so very much, truly grateful
February 20th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@megpicatilly I have an oldie moldie version of Photoshop, CS5 cir 2011. The filters tab, has a section 'artistic' then various filters or looks - plastic wrap is one of these presets. Playing around in PS sometimes really saves things for me.
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise