Previous
Next
Looking for the comet no 1 by joysabin
Photo 2756

Looking for the comet no 1

My better half suggested we go looking for a comet. It has acquired a nick-name - Devil Comet. ( https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2024/03/16/comet-pons-brooks-devil-eclipse/ ).
We sorta think that we saw it but we definitely did hear a symphony of frogs. It was most peaceful to out there.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured, lovely light and reflections.
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise