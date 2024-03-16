Previous
Looking for the comet no 2 by joysabin
Looking for the comet no 2

As the sky darkened, our hopes to see the comet rose.
16th March 2024

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous clouds and tones.
March 19th, 2024  
