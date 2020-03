The calm

Nigel and I walked Monty down to Jesus Green without our evacuees from London because A was feeling a bit off. By 6pm there was a full on fever/lockdown situation, A isolated in his room, C moved into the other spare room, bathrooms separated, the rest of us suddenly imagining all sorts of symptoms. On the upside I had a nice chat with C’s mum - they have vulnerable people at home, we are the right place for quarantine and recuperation. Strange times require a re-start of a 365 diary....