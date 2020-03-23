Immobilised

Not quite full lockdown but getting there. Better news in our house as A is much better and C not quite right but not terrible either. I feel like I’ve got a normal cold - tired, sneezing, plus shivers like I’ve got cold water running over me. I’m quite hoping this is it and I’m getting immunity but who knows? I guess at some point there will be a serum test and ‘positives’ will be released to help society. Life is going to be very different for a while. More neighbours have been bringing us supplies-we year about the selfishness but most people are good.