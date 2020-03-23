Previous
Immobilised by judithg
Immobilised

Not quite full lockdown but getting there. Better news in our house as A is much better and C not quite right but not terrible either. I feel like I’ve got a normal cold - tired, sneezing, plus shivers like I’ve got cold water running over me. I’m quite hoping this is it and I’m getting immunity but who knows? I guess at some point there will be a serum test and ‘positives’ will be released to help society. Life is going to be very different for a while. More neighbours have been bringing us supplies-we year about the selfishness but most people are good.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Judith Greenwood

@judithg
I live in Cambridge with my husband, Nigel, my two children - one now off at university, two cats and Monty the dog.
Sarah Bremner ace
Glad you have better news from your house. Long may it continue.
Be kind to yourself and have gentle days. 💛
March 23rd, 2020  
