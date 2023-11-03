Previous
Coffee with a Friend by julie
Coffee with a Friend

We sat at McDonald's for 2 hours and talked some things out. So I had a large coffee and it was a good time.
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Dawn ace
Nothing nicer
November 3rd, 2023  
