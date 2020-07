Marie Parvie....

Today I had a visit from my Sister and she bought me this lovely bunch of Marie Parvie roses.. It is a Dwarf Polyantha bred by the infamous David Austin and it is a very worthwhile rose to have in the garden .. perfect little button hole buds.. each of the buds would be no bigger than your finger nail... And with it being mid winter here in NZ at the moment it is a real treat to have them flowering at all .. The smell is wonderful..