Photo 2817
Past Perfect..
Saw this on my Magnolia tree this morning and in a spot I could reach.. It is past it's best but still has it's beauty and the perfume is stunning..
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3886
photos
201
followers
217
following
771% complete
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th January 2021 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
not
,
magnolia
,
perfect
