Previous
Next
Show Stopper by julzmaioro
Photo 2818

Show Stopper

Had a bit of fun this arvo with my decanter stopper and an assortment of coloured ribbon..
You never really know what you might get..
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh this is fabulous, always good to have a play and experiment. fav.
January 29th, 2021  
Carole G ace
Very creative
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise