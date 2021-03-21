Previous
FG on another Jetty... by julzmaioro
FG on another Jetty...

Home from our fantastic weekend at Lake Tarawera.. What a great spot to spend time with friends thanks to our family.. This jetty was off our front lawn of the cute little cottage we stayed.. Tarawera is famous for a huge eruption in 1886 when the then famous Pink & White Terraces were lost along with 150 lives of locals.. But as it covers some very remote area it is expected that alot more lives were lost.. https://www.google.co.nz/search?q=mt+tarawera+eruption&hl=en&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=sn4pE7t-xXjkaM%252CXI7Tv2LKT3ajjM%252C_&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kRhSEEFKAJtoBHb4J70NjVY95qmbg&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiC0I7h2MDvAhUW8HMBHVUVCsIQ_h16BAgIEAE#imgrc=sn4pE7t-xXjkaM
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a fabulous weekend. Wow!
March 21st, 2021  
Babs ace
What a great shot. fav.
March 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
