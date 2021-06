YMCA.. Photoshoot

I was asked by my SIL to do some photo's of his workers and vehicles for their business.. They make inground swimming pools and they are growing from strength to strength so they want to update their website.. We went to a better site for alot of the photo's but they wanted some taken at the workshop where they had a scissor lift to give me a birdseye view.. I told them they looked like the YMCA so they played the part..