Tokatoka peak.

After the party a group of family and friends decided to challenge each other to conquer the local landmark of Tokataka peak.. A very steep peak that rises very sharply above the flat farmland.. Amongst the group was my 80 year old BIL who was not going to be beaten by the younger ones which included a 9 and 7 year old.. Part of the track was well formed but others it was crawling up the rocks looking for foot holes.. Pretty pleased with my achievement as I am getting back my fitness from my illness and treatment over the last two years.
First time for most of us to do this walk after coming up to this are area over the last 48 year's .
