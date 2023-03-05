Sign up
Photo 3583
On Top of the World..
The girls went riding with our neighbour today over their farm and then into ours the dogs had a ball all together as well..
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4690
photos
200
followers
212
following
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
Tags
and
,
happy
,
dogs
,
horses
,
girls
Wylie
ace
How lucky they all are, what fun.
March 5th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super shot!
March 5th, 2023
Dianne
A gorgeous image. Fav
March 5th, 2023
