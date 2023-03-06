Sign up
Photo 3584
In the Fog..
As I was driving to swimming the other day I had to risk being a little late to capture this scene.. Love seeing the light fog when the early morning light is still getting filtered through.. with just a glimpse of the river hills behind the tree's.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4691
photos
200
followers
212
following
981% complete
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
3rd March 2023 7:28am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
morning
,
early
,
fog
,
hills
,
tree's
Maggiemae
ace
beautiful capture of the countryside! fav
March 6th, 2023
Christina
ace
A beautiful misty morn!
March 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so good!
March 6th, 2023
