In the Fog.. by julzmaioro
In the Fog..

As I was driving to swimming the other day I had to risk being a little late to capture this scene.. Love seeing the light fog when the early morning light is still getting filtered through.. with just a glimpse of the river hills behind the tree's.
6th March 2023

julia

ace
julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
981% complete

Maggiemae
beautiful capture of the countryside! fav
March 6th, 2023  
Christina
A beautiful misty morn!
March 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh that's so good!
March 6th, 2023  
