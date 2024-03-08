Previous
Curious George..

Loved the look of this young Highland cattle when we drove into his paddock while on our 4x4 tour of Blue Duck Station. He really was checking us out, love the piece of grass hanging out of his mouth when he paused from eating to check us out.
Dianne ace
He is very cute peeping out to see what was going on.
March 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw he is gorgeous
March 8th, 2024  
