Riding with a view..

Out following the Hunt today, and what a glorious day to be on this farm. Just up the road from our place, but quite different views. I think the riders were all making the most of just being here on the day. Here the riders are looking out over the Tasman Sea,,, towards Australia..

The guy on the bike has been a Huntsman in the past, but today decided to take his E bike around, and he kept up surprisingly well.. on some pretty rough terrain.