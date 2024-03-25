Previous
Baaa 'What's all the traffic here today' by julzmaioro
Baaa 'What's all the traffic here today'

Had to get FG to stop the ute as these 3 looked quite comical as they watched the Horses, hounds, cyclist, and 4x4's go past that would be usually be a very quiet spot for them. The sheep on the right is a Wiltshire, a self shedding sheep.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1087% complete

Dianne ace
Great light and what a view for them!
March 25th, 2024  
