Photo 3970
Baaa 'What's all the traffic here today'
Had to get FG to stop the ute as these 3 looked quite comical as they watched the Horses, hounds, cyclist, and 4x4's go past that would be usually be a very quiet spot for them. The sheep on the right is a Wiltshire, a self shedding sheep.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5077
photos
183
followers
211
following
1087% complete
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
24th March 2024 11:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
horse
,
hounds
,
sheep
,
hunt
Dianne
ace
Great light and what a view for them!
March 25th, 2024
