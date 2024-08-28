Green Green Grass 0f Home...

Previous
Just looked out in time tonight while cooking dinner to see some lovely evening light hitting the hills outside, with in moments of tasking this shot the sun sunk down and the lovely light was gone.
Dianne ace
Fantastic light and colour.
August 28th, 2024  
