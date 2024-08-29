Previous
Tamarillo... Tree Tomato
Tamarillo... Tree Tomato

This South American Fruit is very popular in NZ and in years past was common in the home garden but now that gardens have got smaller the are more likely found in orchards. They can be a bit of an acquired taste and one of those fruits that can be either sweet or savory. FG like them sliced on bread with sugar sprinkled I like the lightly stewed with sugar and custard but they make great chutney or jam and also good with pork or venison.
But I had them at a very smart restaurant in a cocktail.. It got my approval.
julia

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's not a fruit I know - I must look out for them, as I'd like to try. Lovely image.
August 29th, 2024  
julia ace
@jamibann Be interested to hear how you get on.
August 29th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful low key image
August 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Lovely low key image.
August 29th, 2024  
haskar ace
I don't know these fruits, but they look tempting. Beautiful presentation.
August 29th, 2024  
