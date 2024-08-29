Tamarillo... Tree Tomato

This South American Fruit is very popular in NZ and in years past was common in the home garden but now that gardens have got smaller the are more likely found in orchards. They can be a bit of an acquired taste and one of those fruits that can be either sweet or savory. FG like them sliced on bread with sugar sprinkled I like the lightly stewed with sugar and custard but they make great chutney or jam and also good with pork or venison.

But I had them at a very smart restaurant in a cocktail.. It got my approval.

