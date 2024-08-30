Sign up
Previous
Photo 4128
The Apprentice
While at the Restaurant the other day I was watching this lady making pasta, she was being watched by a young guy.. I asked was she teaching him how to do it.. but no he was teaching her.. she seemed to be mastering it quite well..
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5235
photos
176
followers
207
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
26th August 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
apprentice
Dianne
ace
Great image of this talented apprentice.
August 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
A wonderful image :)
August 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 30th, 2024
