The Apprentice by julzmaioro
Photo 4128

The Apprentice

While at the Restaurant the other day I was watching this lady making pasta, she was being watched by a young guy.. I asked was she teaching him how to do it.. but no he was teaching her.. she seemed to be mastering it quite well..
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Dianne ace
Great image of this talented apprentice.
August 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
A wonderful image :)
August 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 30th, 2024  
