Photo 1000
2019 in Review..
Today I flicked through some of my images from the past year and reflected on the year that has been .. so I have put a few together in a collage. I hope you enjoy the year that was ...
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
collage
,
2019
Annie D
ace
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2019
Kathy A
ace
That’s a lovely collage
December 31st, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Beautiful collage Julia, wishing you and yours a great 2020 🎉
December 31st, 2019
Dianne
A great set of images to depict your year.
December 31st, 2019
