Previous
Next
2019 in Review.. by julzmaioro
Photo 1000

2019 in Review..

Today I flicked through some of my images from the past year and reflected on the year that has been .. so I have put a few together in a collage. I hope you enjoy the year that was ...
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2019  
Kathy A ace
That’s a lovely collage
December 31st, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful collage Julia, wishing you and yours a great 2020 🎉
December 31st, 2019  
Dianne
A great set of images to depict your year.
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise