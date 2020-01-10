Previous
All in a day's work... by julzmaioro
Photo 1001

All in a day's work...

This morning while I was cutting the hedge ( Box) FG was busy flipping the hay .. neither job was very good for my hayfever.. the hedge is retrimmed and the hay is ready to bale tomorrow.. watch this space ..
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
