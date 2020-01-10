Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1001
All in a day's work...
This morning while I was cutting the hedge ( Box) FG was busy flipping the hay .. neither job was very good for my hayfever.. the hedge is retrimmed and the hay is ready to bale tomorrow.. watch this space ..
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
work
,
cutting
,
hay
,
days
,
hedge
,
..
,
flipping
