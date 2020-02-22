Sign up
Photo 1028
Flash of Red #22
Another shot celebrating our beautiful fresh fruit that are in season at the moment .. Pears, peaches, grapes, blueberries and walnuts ...
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3525
photos
218
followers
223
following
281% complete
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1024
1025
2495
2496
1026
2497
1027
1028
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Around and About..
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
16th February 2020 12:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super - just like an "old master " ! fav
February 21st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow this is gorgeous
February 21st, 2020
